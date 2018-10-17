Government staffers could not explain how such an extensive series of administrative errors could have occurred.

The Morrison government has been rocked today by revelations that a large proportion of the legislation passed in the last five years did so only through administrative errors.



"It's actually quite embarrassing," said a senior cabinet member who wished to remain anonymous for obvious reasons. "It turns out probably about half of the stuff we've voted for, we were actually supposed to vote against." The minister then requested directions to his office.



The legislation which has been confirmed to have been erroneously passed includes the Abbott government's bill to scrap the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission, and the Turnbull government's funding of $95 million for the Gold Coast light rail project.

"The government wishes to reassure the Australian people that it is in fact pro-charity, and anti-Gold Coast," said a spokeswoman, before wandering off.



No answer has yet been forthcoming on what the revelations mean for the marriage equality bill which also passed under the Turnbull government. Rumours are circulating that while those government MPs who voted for marriage equality may have done so by mistake, the same was true of those who voted against it, meaning the overall result may have been the same.