Embarrassing mistake? Terrifying attempt at dog-whistling? Both? We've broken down the timeline of the government's brush with white supremacist slogans.

Nigel Scullion, the Minister for Indigenous Affairs

The week so far has been dominated by the decision of the government to support Senator Pauline Hanson's white supremacist-influenced "it's OK to be white" motion, and the zig-zagging public stances that followed.