The Morrison government is coming to be characterised by misjudgement — reflecting not just a lack of experience but a lack of core values.

Whether the Liberals' Dave Sharma wins in Wentworth on Saturday or not, it's clear whom he represents: the extremist government of the corrupt Benjamin (or "Bibi", as Dave would call him) Netanyahu, with whom he forged such close ties during his stint as Australia's ambassador to Israel.

Not Israelis, not Australian Jews, not even the so-called "Israel Lobby". Just one particular, powerful political grouping within the Israeli political system, one committed to preventing any "two-state solution" and instead achieving recognition of the status quo -- an endless occupation in which Palestinian territories are slowly but systematically, and illegally, annexed, while the rights and land and, frequently, the lives of the occupied people are curtailed by force.