The Greens haven't made a big splash in Wentworth for this byelection, but local candidate Dominic Wy Kanak is playing the long game.

Dominic Wy Kanak (left)

If you didn’t know that Dominic Wy Kanak was the Greens candidate for the upcoming Wentworth byelection, you’d have a hard time picking him out of a crowd. When I meet him outside Bondi Pavilion, he’s surrounded by a group of Indigenous activists, chatting about a rally they were all attending that night in Redfern.