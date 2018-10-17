The process of developing a fascist movement in Australia has been delayed only by Pauline Hanson's inability. But it will come.

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro

Take a look at Brazil, where the hard-right/soft-fascist candidate Jair Bolsonaro swept to a victory beyond expectations, promising a hunting season on the left, in the spirit of the country’s murderous Cold War-era dictatorship. Or Hungary, where Viktor Orban has instituted a permanent illiberal regime, with the Roma people as victims of increasingly lethal hate. Or Italy, where Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, from the Northern League, strands migrants on the high seas, and talks of cleaning the trash – again, the Roma – from the streets. Or Israel, where the leader of a persecuted people, within living memory of a Holocaust, sends out a tweet identifying the triumph of the strong and the perishing of the weak with virtue. Or half-a-dozen other places.