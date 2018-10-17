German publishing group Bauer Media have folded yet another beloved magazine. What does it say about the future of the industry?

Bauer has cut another of its longest-running magazines, Cosmopolitan Australia, signalling another death knell for the magazine publishing business. The Australian edition of the women's magazine, published under license from troubled US mag publisher Hearst, will publish its last edition in December after 45 years of the local edition.

Bauer Media CEO Paul Dykzeul said in a statement yesterday that the magazine wasn't viable. "It has not been an easy decision to make, however, the commercial viability of the magazine in Australia is no longer sustainable," he said. "Magazine closures are never easy, desirable or done without careful consideration for all of those involved."