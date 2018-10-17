It's business as usual for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade despite Saudi Arabia's gruesome disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, with diplomats promoting a regime event some of the world's most prominent businesses are boycotting.

Australian officials will be attending and supporting a Saudi government conference that some of the world's most prominent business figures are boycotting in the wake of growing evidence the theocracy murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has refused to guarantee the safety of Australian residents who may have to use Saudi diplomatic facilities here.

Hyped as an equivalent to the World Economic Forum's annual neoliberal gathering in Davos, the Saudi regime's Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh later this month purports to be "a platform to drive expert-led debate, discussion, and partnerships among the world’s most visionary and influential leaders in business, government, and civil society" and is a personal initiative of Mohammed bin Salman, the dominant autocrat within the regime.