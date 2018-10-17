Foxtel raised eyebrows in TV land on Tuesday when it announced that its chief marketing officer, Andy Lark, was leaving after just 10 months in the role, following "the successful roll-out of the new brand positioning, the launch of Foxtel’s 4K channel and the unveiling of Fox Cricket”.
Foxtel's statement on the matter raised the question of why Lark is leaving. Such a case of premature ejection from such a high-profile marketing gig always raises questions about relationships with fellow senior executives, particularly in a company like Foxtel, where the pressure is on to turn the ship around.
