Scott Morrison is quietly continuing Malcolm Turnbull's attempts to mend relations with the wannabe regional hegemon, but he has his work cut out for him.

Scott Morrison is sensibly trying to continue Malcolm Turnbull’s efforts, made late in his prime ministership, to mend relations with Beijing. Yet -- because nothing sells China these days so well as large dollops of fear and loathing -- Morrison’s first significant talk on the topic, a speech to the Chinese community in Sydney on October 4, went all but unreported until picked up by John Menadue’s policy-focused website, Pearls and Irritations.

Morrison repeated the themes of Turnbull’s August address at the University of New South Wales (which was pointedly made in the presence of China’s ambassador to Australia). A particularly strong focus was given to Chinese immigrants who live in Australia, and Australians with Chinese heritage: