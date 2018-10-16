Graphology Spectre 20: agonist voting patterns
In her shortest lexicon
the clown racist
adds double dollops
of (whipped) white (cream)
each with neutral to positive
to extremely positive definitions.
As for the words and expressions
relating to cultural diversity
they have been moved aside
to make way for a simpler vocabulary
a splendidly functional syntax
and little ripper of a morphology
in the grammar of allelomorphs
counted up (& on) at the breakfast table.
Oh, and the informal exclamation “okay”
is now cemented into an exclusively
Strine vocabulary as a sovereign
condensation of borders
and privilege and pigmentation.
“Vote” is now a portmanteau word
for a conservative with a whitewashed
wheelbarrow gestating syllables
of emphasis and “er yuck”-edness.