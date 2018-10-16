Poet John Kinsella on Senator Pauline Hanson's 'it's OK to be white' motion on Monday.

Graphology Spectre 20: agonist voting patterns

In her shortest lexicon

the clown racist

adds double dollops

of (whipped) white (cream)

each with neutral to positive

to extremely positive definitions.

As for the words and expressions

relating to cultural diversity

they have been moved aside

to make way for a simpler vocabulary

a splendidly functional syntax

and little ripper of a morphology

in the grammar of allelomorphs

counted up (& on) at the breakfast table.

Oh, and the informal exclamation “okay”

is now cemented into an exclusively

Strine vocabulary as a sovereign

condensation of borders

and privilege and pigmentation.

“Vote” is now a portmanteau word

for a conservative with a whitewashed

wheelbarrow gestating syllables

of emphasis and “er yuck”-edness.