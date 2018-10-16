Graphology Spectre 20: agonist voting patterns

In her shortest lexicon
the clown racist

adds double dollops
of (whipped) white (cream)

each with neutral to positive
to extremely positive definitions.

As for the words and expressions
relating to cultural diversity

they have been moved aside
to make way for a simpler vocabulary

a splendidly functional syntax
and little ripper of a morphology

in the grammar of allelomorphs
counted up (& on) at the breakfast table.

Oh, and the informal exclamation “okay”
is now cemented into an exclusively

Strine vocabulary as a sovereign
condensation of borders

and privilege and pigmentation.
“Vote” is now a portmanteau word

for a conservative with a whitewashed
wheelbarrow gestating syllables

of emphasis and “er yuck”-edness.