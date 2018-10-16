Yesterday, 28 ruling class arseholes did their Ordinary People act. I'm used to it. I am not quite so used to seeing them in their ordinary people drag while screeching racist rot.

I would like to hear a true declaration from Canberra. Just once, I could do without a lie. So many lies are spoken, but some of the worst and the ugliest were uttered yesterday.

You know what I mean. Let's not describe it again. There was that politician and 27 others who were lying about a cultural threat or truly suffering some narcissistic form of flu.