Don't expect the media storm over the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to subside any time soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only officially started their tour of Australia this morning, but the media coverage has already reached fever pitch. Kensington Palace's announcement yesterday, coinciding with Harry and Meghan's arrival in Sydney, that the couple were expecting a baby, has dominated front pages in Australia today.

Some of the News Corp papers, most prominently the Daily Telegraph, have published paparazzi shots taken of the couple on their rest day on Monday at Admiralty House in Sydney. Our headline of the day goes to an unusually creative Sydney Morning Herald, with "A smooth ride to Sydney, but royals reveals a bump on the way".