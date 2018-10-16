Last week's IPCC report was uniquely depressing, but it was also a wake-up call. There are many ways Australia can turn this all around.

Off the back of three record-breaking years of greenhouse gas emissions and five years of nothing on energy policy, it’s difficult to remember the Australia that once led the world on climate action.

Even more difficult to remember is that keeping the planet alive was once a moderately bipartisan goal: John Howard was forced by colleagues to bring an emissions trading scheme to the 2007 election, a policy both Brendan Nelson and Malcolm Turnbull would (in principle) support as opposition leaders.