The bottom line for Nine-Fairfax is that it will have to avoid being a typical Australian media merger that destroys value, rather than creates it.

Will recent history repeat itself in the case of the shrinking $3.1 billion Nine Entertainment takeover of Fairfax Media?

Assuming the share prices of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media steady and the deal survives the $900 million loss in value, what are the chances of the merged company surviving the coming years without suffering the same fate as Seven West Media?