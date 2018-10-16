Will recent history repeat itself in the case of the shrinking $3.1 billion Nine Entertainment takeover of Fairfax Media?
Assuming the share prices of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media steady and the deal survives the $900 million loss in value, what are the chances of the merged company surviving the coming years without suffering the same fate as Seven West Media?
