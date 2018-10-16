Viewers have cold feet about dating shows on Ten and Seven.

The return/debut of Blind Date, hosted by Julia Morris, flopped and did so badly -- just 646,000 national viewers from 7.30pm. It was the lead-in for Have You Been Paying Attention? and an extra 452,000 people tuned in, giving 'Attention 1.09 million national viewers (769,000 in the metros and 265,000 in the regions).

Blind Date might have helped Ten’s main channel to a small win over the other main channels in 16-39s. But the program will be lucky to get 646,000 viewers back next week. It’s not just Ten’s viewers who aren't not clicking on to dating shows -- Seven’s Take Me Out is struggling for traction. The most telling verdict from viewers is when they avoid a show by either turning off, or tuning in to the program that follows. Last night saw the latter and it was a big thumbs down.