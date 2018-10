The recently released Nine-Fairfax merger scheme has put the combined value of Stan and Domain at close to $2 billion. That dwarfs the value of Fairfax's newspaper services.

An independent expert report featured in the recently released merger scheme for Nine-Fairfax confirms what Nine really wants to get its hands on: the 50% of the Stan streaming service it doesn’t yet own, and Fairfax’s 59.4% stake in the Domain property listing business.

As the documents say: