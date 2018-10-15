The November 24 Victorian state election is just around the corner and, beyond the main players, a bevy of new micro-parties have registered and are planning on fielding candidates throughout the state. This phenomenon reflects the past two federal elections, in which micro-parties have grabbed both seats and power.
But can this federal trend take off in Victoria?
