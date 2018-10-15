There are many reasons voters have backed micro-party candidates at the federal level. But will these hold up at the state level?

The November 24 Victorian state election is just around the corner and, beyond the main players, a bevy of new micro-parties have registered and are planning on fielding candidates throughout the state. This phenomenon reflects the past two federal elections, in which micro-parties have grabbed both seats and power.

But can this federal trend take off in Victoria?