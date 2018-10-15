Seven's screening of the royal wedding pulled in the viewers ahead of the upcoming royal visit.

Nine’s night Sunday thanks to The Block -- 1.59 million people nationally, and 1.15 million in the metros. 60 Minutes, with 996,000 nationally kicked in for a nice assist. Seven’s All Together Now lost 59,000 viewers from last week’s debut, to average a still OK 1.05 million, but Ten’s Game of Games averaged 590,000 nationally. That was an unhealthy drop of 24% from the debut figure of 776,000. It was out-rated by the 7pm part of the Sunday Project with 592,000 national viewers.

And with the royal couple here for 16 days, Seven’s gamble on going all royal on Friday night paid off -- the Princess Eugenie hitching averaged more than 1.4 million viewers and gave Seven an easy win. Saturday night saw Seven’s turn to milk the Harry Potter movies (Nine was the original). Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets averaged 754,000 national which gave Seven an easy win on the night, and with the royal wedding numbers from the night before, a win for the weekend in total people and the main channels. Nine and Ten shared the demos. On Sunday night, Nine dominated everything; winning total people, main channels and the demos.