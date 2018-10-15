The crowd at the race was up almost 20% and betting turnover was up 9%. At least some of this success was due to the free publicity from the Opera House debacle.

Sydney's commercial media outlets are among the biggest winners from Saturday's Everest race meeting. In the weeks leading up to the race, three advertisers spent almost $900,000 on print, radio and television ads.

Marketing and media firm Ebiquity put the spend by betting agency TAB, the Australian Turf Club, and the Australian Jockey Club at $867,000, mostly in Sydney media, with much smaller spends in Brisbane and Melbourne, and smaller again in Adelaide and Perth.