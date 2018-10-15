Sydney's commercial media outlets are among the biggest winners from Saturday's Everest race meeting. In the weeks leading up to the race, three advertisers spent almost $900,000 on print, radio and television ads.
Marketing and media firm Ebiquity put the spend by betting agency TAB, the Australian Turf Club, and the Australian Jockey Club at $867,000, mostly in Sydney media, with much smaller spends in Brisbane and Melbourne, and smaller again in Adelaide and Perth.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.