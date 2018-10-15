Some political parties are simply unfit to govern. The federal Liberals' refusal to address climate change disqualifies them from the being serious policymakers.

Watching the unfortunate Dave Sharma's attempt to evade the question of whether he accepts the existence of climate change, and his peculiar claim that the government is "doing enough" and "has a good record" on climate action, is to understand the grim reality for people who believe in the laws of physics within the Liberal Party. They must now utter the most absurd lies and allow themselves to look like fools in order to comply with the dominant climate denialism of the federal Liberals.