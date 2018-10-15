Good morning, early birds! A Fairfax-Ipsos poll has indicated that 74% of Australians oppose the legalised discrimination of LGBTIQ students and teachers, and a radical new plan will try to shake up Australia's tax system. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

AUSTRALIA REJECTS LGBTIQ DISCRIMINATION

Australian voters have overwhelmingly rejected laws allowing religious schools to discriminate against LGBTIQ students and teachers, with 74% of respondents to the latest Fairfax-Ipsos poll opposed to legalised discrimination, compared to just 21% in support.

The survey follows Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that the Coalition, with what actually might look like bipartisan support, is working on new legislation that would ban private or religious schools from being able to expel students on the basis of their sexuality. The Greens will today introduce their own bill in the Senate to protect not just students but teachers and other staff.

In other polling news, Fairfax-Ipsos found a 44-52 split on decreasing Australia’s immigration intake and has Labor ahead of the Coalition at 55-45 on two-party terms, a figure the latest Newspoll ($) puts at just 53-47.

THE NEW TAX REVOLT

One of the most radical tax plans in recent history has proposed everything from the abolishment of the tax-free threshold to pinning progressive taxation at every $1000 of income earned, including repurposing the tax office.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald investigation, PricewaterhouseCoopers’ tax package comes on top of a wave of similar demands from groups across the political divide, including dual op-eds today from the Australian Council for Social Services and the Business Council of Australia. PwC has argued that policy-makers will have increased flexibility as the country moves closer to its first budget surplus in a decade, and that Australia has not had this opportunity for major change since the global financial crisis.

PLAN TO PROJECT DETAINED KIDS ON OPERA HOUSE

A crowdfunding campaign to project images of refugee children detained on Nauru onto the Sydney Opera House has exceeded its goal of $100,000 in just five days.

Following the controversial decision last week to advertise horse racing onto the world heritage-listed site, SBS reports that energy transition specialist Simon Holmes à Court is planning a similar event aimed at tackling the 60% of Australians unaware that children remain in offshore detention. The campaign has now hit over $110,000 but would still require permission from the Sydney Opera House, the NSW government, and/or one specific shock jock.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

It would seem (misleading), since the ‘modern’ UAP and the old one don’t overlap. Stephen Bell

The University of Queensland political science expert reacts ($) to Clive Palmer’s attempt to pass off former prime ministers Robert Menzies, Billy Hughes and Joseph Lyons as members of his own party.

Australia