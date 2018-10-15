For most media organisations, responding to complaints is a business necessity. For the ABC, it's a means by which the government can exert control.

How media organisations handle criticism has been on display over the past few weeks, ranging from the sack ‘em and shoot ‘em approach of the former ABC chair, through to the doubling down by the Herald Sun over that cartoon.

We’ve seen the exegesis of the ABC complaints unit on tax minimisation and the mealy-mouthed apology from 2GB’s Alan Jones over his bullying interview style. The responses tell us where each organisation is attempting to position itself in the face of ongoing media disruption.