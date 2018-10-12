Majestic steeds take over Sydney, a couple of Labor figures spotted at The European and a confusing tweet about the death penalty.

Newspapers horse around with the racing lobby, The Chaser pranksters make a grand return and our ambassador to Israel's notable silence. From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…

A horse in the race. Ms Tips was ambling through downtown Surry Hills one afternoon when she happened to pass by Holt St and stumble across a remarkable sight. Standing in the foyer of Newscorp HQ was a life-size statue of a horse. The majestic steed appears to be on loan from Racing NSW to advertise the now controversial Everest horse race.