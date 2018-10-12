The new hope of the Liberal Party, as they see it, is a corner of the society that forever believes Jesus wants to lower taxes and stop the boats.

What’s behind the crackpot push to formalise the exclusion of kids defining themselves as gay, trans and such, from private schools? A public report, kept secret for months, its principal finding that marriage equality creates no problem of religious discrimination, its most controversial recommendation slowly leaked. As numerous commentators have observed, this is culture wars played out ineptly.

The Catholic schools have said they don’t want the power per se; most private schools have informal ways of excluding students they don’t want. So, who would want the particular and demonstrative power to exclude a teenager, or even pre-teen on the basis of what they declare themselves to be? The happy-clappies of course.