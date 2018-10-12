It's time for a Reserve Bank-style independent body on climate change that reflects our longstanding belief that some issues are too important to be left to politicians.

As someone who accepts the laws of physics, I find it alarming to partly agree with Matt Canavan, noted coal fetishist. However, his response to business talking about putting together its own energy and emissions package -- that "we have a way of resolving fraught political dispute in Australia, it's called democracy, and I don't think the corporate sector is a replacement for democracy" -- has a point.

It's not for business to determine Australia's policy direction on major issues, but the people actually voted in by the electorate to address them -- people who have to answer to voters on how they do so.