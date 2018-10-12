Far-right candidate Bolsonaro remains a firm favourite for victory in the second round of voting in the Brazilian presidential elections. How did this happen?

In the first round of the Brazilian presidential elections last Sunday, the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro fell just short of an outright victory. He remains the favourite to win the second round run-off against the Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad.

Bolsonaro’s statements exceed even Donald Trump’s in their violent misogyny, racism and homophobia. His regular promises to exterminate his enemies and his nostalgia for the days of Brazil’s military dictatorship have led São Paulo academic Vladimir Safatle to characterise him as "the classic example of a fascist" and former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters to describe him as a "neo-fascist".