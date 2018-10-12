Cases of bakers refusing to sell same-sex celebrating cakes have made it to the highest courts in the UK and US. When it occurs here, what will the judicial response be?

Landing this week in the middle of Australia's religious freedom wars was the latest "wedding cake case": a judgement by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, which found in favour of a bakery that refused to make a same-sex marriage cake. This was excitedly reported here as another big win for the Worldwide Congress of Homophobic Bakers.

Actually no, it wasn’t. But it is worth a look, coming as it does after the US Supreme Court had its own wedding cake moment a few months ago. It is surely a matter of time before we have ours.