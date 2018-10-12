Landing this week in the middle of Australia's religious freedom wars was the latest "wedding cake case": a judgement by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, which found in favour of a bakery that refused to make a same-sex marriage cake. This was excitedly reported here as another big win for the Worldwide Congress of Homophobic Bakers.
Actually no, it wasn’t. But it is worth a look, coming as it does after the US Supreme Court had its own wedding cake moment a few months ago. It is surely a matter of time before we have ours.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.