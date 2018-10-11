Scott Morrison has a hang-up about LGBTIQ issues, and it appears to drive his obsession with religious freedom. It's an obsession his government could do without.

In retrospect, that Morrison has some obsession with LGBTIQ issues emerged just days after he became prime minister, when, out of the blue, he used social media to share a false, transphobic Daily Telegraph story, adding "we do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools. Let kids be kids". That was shortly after he agreed with broadcaster Alan Jones that classroom references to bisexuality and lesbianism "made his skin curl" [sic]. Jones himself is a supporter of marriage equality, in contrast to Morrison, who strongly opposed it. Morrison had told a constituent: