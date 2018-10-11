Hugh Marks has improved his pay packet on the previous financial year, but what will happen when the Fairfax takeover is finalised?

If salaries and incentives paid to our CEOs are any guide, the $5 million paid to Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks was over the odds for running the company in 2017-18. It turned out to be a year where the misfortunes of the opposition made it easier than it should have been.

Yes, earnings bounced higher, helped by no impairments, in the year to June. Nine shares rose by a very tasty 83%, which looked great against the more sedate 17% rise in the share price of Seven West Media, one of the main comparator companies for Nine’s remuneration scheme. Marks can argue that he kept Nine out of the trouble that befell rivals, and that under him Nine managed to grab a bigger share of ad revenues than before.