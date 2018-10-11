Good morning, early birds. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce an acceleration of tax cuts for small businesses, and a new poll highlights Australians' apathy for local politics. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

COALITION TO RAMP UP TAX CUTS

The Coalition will today unveil plans to introduce $29.8 billion in tax cuts for small employers five years earlier than originally planned. The government struck a deal with the Senate last year to gradually slash taxes for all companies with an annual turnover of up to $50 million.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today announce a plan to bring forward the 25 cents tax cut to 2020, as well as a tax boost for unincorporated small businesses in order to equalise the treatment of sole traders.

The move contrasts with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s recent education announcements and Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen’s announcement today ($) that Labor would revitalise federal-state economic reform with a new Council of Australian Governments group. All three will speak at today’s Melbourne Institute and The Australian’s Economic and Social Outlook conference.

ENERGY INDUSTRY GIVES UP ON POLITICS

Energy companies and users are considering self-regulation after the Coalition’s five year policy vacuum claimed the National Energy Guarantee in August.

The Australian Financial Review ($) reports that members of the Business Council of Australia’s Energy Climate Change Committee privately discussed an industry-wide program for emissions and reliability obligations in the name of fostering grid and investor stability.

Speaking of, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that Australia’s lack of planning on grid infrastructure in the face of new renewables generation has caused congestion and caught up with investors, such as Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, who warn their recent boom is likely to slow.

NOBODY KNOWS OR CARES ABOUT LOCAL POLITICS, POLL SUGGESTS

An inaugural EMRS poll for the Hobart Lord Mayoral race has found that, of 2680 respondents, just 548 confirmed they intend to vote.

In a terrific indictment of local politics, The Hobart Mercury ($) reports that 42% of the people who did say they would vote were unable or unwilling to name a preference. Independent Anna Reynolds has lead the way for named nominees at 15%.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

That’s the existing law. That’s the existing law … The existing law enables schools to do exactly what was in that report … Well it’s the existing law, and we’re not proposing to change that law, to take away that existing arrangement that exists … [So you’re comfortable with a school expelling a student because they’re gay or lesbian?] It’s existing law. Scott Morrison

In a performance we sadly had to cut for space, the Prime Minister does his best to dodge questions over (currently escalating) suggestions in the Ruddock religious freedom review.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Australia-Indonesia ties: from disaster relief to counter-terrorism ($) — Christopher Pyne (The Australian): “Today I make my first visit to Indonesia as Defence Minister. It comes at a time of great suffering and tragedy for the country. Indonesia’s military, the TNI, is leading the difficult recovery effort following the devastating Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami that has claimed more than 1900 lives, with more than 74,000 people displaced.”

Ruddock report constrains, not expands, federal religious exemptions — Liam Elphick, Amy Maguire and Anja Hilkemeijer (The Conversation): “The leaked recommendations give us a clear snapshot into what the review means for religious freedom and LGBT+ rights in Australia. Despite much commentary to the contrary, the recommendations actually constrain rather than expand federal religious exemptions to LGBT+ protections.”

While my island nation sinks, Australia is doing nothing to solve climate change — Anote Tong (The Guardian): “Half a degree of warming may seem trifling but, for my country, Kiribati, these fractional figures are a matter of life and death. Our whole nation is only two metres above sea level, and the report shows that the difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of warming is several centimetres of sea level rise.”

