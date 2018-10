While Saudi Arabia compiles a growing list of atrocities, Australia stays silent. But are Australians safe from the regime?

Foreign Minister Marise Payne

The likely murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabian killers inside the country's Istanbul embassy adds to the list of outrages perpetrated by a brutal regime that have drawn no rebuke from Australia. Instead, we continue to treat it as a normal country and valued partner.