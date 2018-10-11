The IPCC report on climate change says we need to get out of coal by 2040. It's a stark proposition for the political class, but can we do it? Absolutely.

This week the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sent a shock-wave around the world when it released its special report into 1.5 °C of global warming. For some in Australia’s political class, perhaps the most confronting statement made was that, if there is to be any chance of saving the world's most vulnerable places like the Great Barrier Reef, we must all get out of coal by 2040.

The question is can we do it? Can Australia kick its coal habit in the next 20 years?