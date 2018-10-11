With the advice on the needs, benefits and restrictions of sex being constantly yelled at us, it's a wonder how anybody retains any sort of libido in the West at all.

“Sexually active people take fewer sick days.” This statement, made by one Yvonne K. Fulbright, PhD, is specifically of the type I take care to avoid when visiting the website WebMD, which I do usually at 2AM on a weekday morning and always to moor my anxiety in some sort of serious disease. I’m there for pictures of tumours. I’m not looking for upbeat hints from sexperts. Not then. Not ever.

We can be sure that Fulbright is a well-meaning and scholarly champion of the human condition. We can also be sure that I am a very elaborate hypochondriac. We cannot be so sure that all this talk of congress and its health benefits is not an unsound habit.