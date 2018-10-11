“Sexually active people take fewer sick days.” This statement, made by one Yvonne K. Fulbright, PhD, is specifically of the type I take care to avoid when visiting the website WebMD, which I do usually at 2AM on a weekday morning and always to moor my anxiety in some sort of serious disease. I’m there for pictures of tumours. I’m not looking for upbeat hints from sexperts. Not then. Not ever.
We can be sure that Fulbright is a well-meaning and scholarly champion of the human condition. We can also be sure that I am a very elaborate hypochondriac. We cannot be so sure that all this talk of congress and its health benefits is not an unsound habit.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.