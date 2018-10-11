Ten tries to continue a tired formula.

Ratings credibility team to Channel Ten, Ultimo -- The Bachelorette did badly last night. With no Sophie Monk, the ratings collapsed to just 797,000 people nationally. That was down 34%, or more than 420,000, from 2017’s record of 1.22 million. The metro audience fell to 631,000 from 952,000, and the regional audience slid to 166,000 from 269,000. The Bachette did help Ten win the 16 to 39 and 18 to 49 demos, while Nine won the 25 to 54s, and also won the night.

The Block staggers towards the “challenge week" next week. Anything to milk the ratings, which, if you'll remember, are down on last year. Manifest started, a hard to believe drama from the US (a sort of Lost without the cred) -- 949,000 watched nationally. In regional markets, Seven’s 6pm News won with 528,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 511,000, Home and Away with 397,000, The Block with 369,000 and the 5.30 pm part of The Chase Australia with 360,000