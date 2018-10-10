Good morning, early birds. The long-awaited review into religious freedom, chaired by Philip Ruddock, recommends religious schools be granted discriminatory powers against gay students and teachers. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

RUDDOCK RELIGIOUS FREEDOM REVIEW LEAKS

The government’s long-awaited review into religious freedoms recommends amending anti-discrimination legislation in order to guarantee religious school the right to turn away LGBTIQ students and teachers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that sections of the review, which is still being debated by cabinet more than four months after being handed to the Coalition, recommend amending the Sex Discrimination Act to nationalise discriminatory powers that some states already confer to religious schools.

However the panel, chaired by former attorney-general Philip Ruddock, also rejected notions that religious freedoms are in “imminent peril” across Australia, and warned against extending LBGITQ discrimination to businesses.

JUDGE SLAMS DUTTON

A federal court judge has criticised Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton for repeatedly ignoring medical transfer requests for a refugee family on Nauru who, following a family member’s death by suicide earlier in the year, were suffering severe mental health problems.

Buzzfeed reports that Justice Tom Thawley published the remarks yesterday in reasons for a September 21 court order to transfer the family. The group were forced to take legal action after Dutton, in a move Thawley says “fell short of what is expected of a model litigant”, had ignored urgent requests for medical transfers from their lawyer.

The remarks follow recent attempts by the Australian and Nauruan governments to, respectively, fight and block medical transfers of refugees, and comes as Médecins Sans Frontières mental health workers were ordered to stop work and leave by the Nauruan government on Saturday.

JUMP ON HYDROGEN BANDWAGON: FINKEL

Australia’s chief scientist Alan Finkel has called to replace the fossil fuel sector with a shift to a multi-billion dollar hydrogen export industry, following a recommendation for the fuel source in Monday’s landmark IPCC report.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Finkel, who also wrote an op-ed on his recent fact-finding mission in Japan, recommends Australia jump on growing international demand and start “shipping sunshine” in lieu of coal and gas exports. Hydrogen can be produced with renewables generation, as well as fossil fuels coupled with carbon capture and storage, and used as an alternative source for transport, household, and industrial processes.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

ADVERTISE here. Call Alan – 04[XX XXX XXX]. The Chaser, via a jerry-rigged Opera House projection.

The comedy group gets in on the Alan Jones/Opera House controversy, with a prank reminiscent of their Howard-era work.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Coal is on the way out, the only question is how quickly — Mark Howden and Frank Jotzo (Sydney Morning Herald): “A crystal clear message comes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: keeping global warming to a 1.5 degrees rise would save untold damage. Achieving this means rebuilding the world’s energy systems. But decarbonisation will happen even if the 1.5 degrees goal is missed, and it will bring plenty of opportunity for Australia.”

Welcome to Melbourne, now please leave ($) — Rita Panahi (Herald Sun): “While the plan has sensible suggestions about integrating population policy with infrastructure projects, the geographical restrictions appear patently unfair and near impossible to enforce. Why should people who are productive members of our society — paying taxes, obeying laws and adding to the wealth of the nation — be told where they can live?”

ASIO needs help of laws to disarm evildoers ($) — Duncan Lewis (The Australian) “At a time when ASIO risks going dark, the recent introduction into parliament of the Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018 is an important step to ensure our laws keep pace with technological developments and today’s security environment.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will present “The enduring challenge of transnational, serious and organised crime” at the National Press Club.

The Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee will table a report on the provisions of the Customs Amendment (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership Implementation) Bill 2018 and the Customs Tariff Amendment (Comprehensive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Implementation) Bill 2018.

Chief scientist Alan Finkel will speak on “Hydrogen for Australia’s future” at an ANU public lecture.

Sydney

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Christopher Pyne will meet with their Japanese counterparts for the eighth Australia-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ meeting.

Day one of the two-day AFR National Energy Summit, to feature regulators, energy producers, users and political leaders such as Energy Minister Angus Taylor .

Premier Gladys Berejiklian will announce a new, Australian-first collaboration between Western Sydney University and UNSW Sydney.

A Wentworth by-election climate forum will discuss the new United Nations’ IPCC 1.5 degree global warming report and, with Lee Lin Chin as MC, feature former Liberal leader Dr John Hewson, coral reef expert Professor Terry Hughes, and former Howard government conservation adviser Geoff Cousins amongst others.

Melbourne

Melbourne Anglican Archbishop Philip Freier, former deputy premier of Victoria Patrick McNamara and Launch Housing CEO and former Victoria Legal Aid boss Bevan Warner will outline election priorities ahead of the Victorian state poll.

Organisers of “End Alcohol Advertising in Sport” will meet at Olympic Park to launch the initiative’s national campaign.

Adelaide

South Australian confectionary company Robern Menz will begin production of Violet Crumble chocolate bars after a $4 million factory redevelopment and relocation of production equipment from a Nestlé factory in Victoria. SA Trade Minister David Ridgway will help launch the event.

A red carpet event will be held for the Australian premiere of the film Hotel Mumbai featuring Dev Patel.

Hobart

Reverend Tim Costello will deliver the Sandy Duncanson Social Justice Lecture at the University of Tasmania.

Tasmania and WA police will play a commemorative soccer match in honour of Hobart officer Ty Bennett, who died in a car crash while on duty in 1999, and as part of a national police tournament running from October 8-12.

Perth

Chief Justice of the WA Supreme Court Wayne Martin will deliver a keynote speech at the launch of Commitment to Excellence: Essays in Honour of Emeritus Professor Gabriël A. Moens.

Darwin

Author Clementine Ford will speak on her new book Boys Will Be Boys in conversation with local author Johanna Bell at the Northern Territory Library.

Goulburn, NSW

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack will launch Rural Road Safety Week.

Williamstown, Victoria

Researchers will host a media conference on a new corrosion-resistant coating currently being trialed on the Australian Navy’s HMAS Canberra, which halved the build-up of algae and barnacles on ship hydraulic components.

Sunshine Coast, Queensland

Staff at Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service will launch a new community-based service for eating disorders.

Richmond Plains, Victoria

Victorian Water Minister Lisa Neville will mark a milestone of the South West Loddon Pipeline.

Bendigo and Castlemaine, Victoria

Day one of the five day biennial regional arts event Artlands Victoria.

Australia