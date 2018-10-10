Armed with phones and torches, more than 1000 protesters gathered outside the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday night to protest and disrupt Racing NSW projections on the Sydney landmark.
When the lights came on at 7.40pm protesters shone lights from torches, phones and laser pointers over the Opera House sails, in an attempt to sabotage the projection, which displayed the barrier draw for the upcoming Everest horse race.
