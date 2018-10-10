Fortnite side view crikey

SCIENTIFIC METHOD

Long-term planning: eventually Pluto will be last habitable world in the solar system. Time we restored it to planet status? 

Also: cognitive behavioural therapy good, drugs bad, yes? Well, turns out CBT has side effects as well and they can be significant. And a new documentary explores a 1948 “scientific” expedition to Arnhem Land that led to the theft of remains of Indigenous leaders to the United States — and their eventual restoration to their country.