SCIENTIFIC METHOD
Long-term planning: eventually Pluto will be last habitable world in the solar system. Time we restored it to planet status?
Also: cognitive behavioural therapy good, drugs bad, yes? Well, turns out CBT has side effects as well and they can be significant. And a new documentary explores a 1948 “scientific” expedition to Arnhem Land that led to the theft of remains of Indigenous leaders to the United States — and their eventual restoration to their country.
