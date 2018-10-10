Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: the arena shrinks on gaming, America's opioid crisis, Indigenous remains returned, and Graves rolls in his grave.

SCIENTIFIC METHOD

Long-term planning: eventually Pluto will be last habitable world in the solar system. Time we restored it to planet status?

Also: cognitive behavioural therapy good, drugs bad, yes? Well, turns out CBT has side effects as well and they can be significant. And a new documentary explores a 1948 “scientific” expedition to Arnhem Land that led to the theft of remains of Indigenous leaders to the United States — and their eventual restoration to their country.