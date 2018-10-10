After months of delays, a leak to Fairfax has delivered our first look into the Ruddock review of religious freedoms. How does it compare to what's currently in place?

Philip Ruddock's religious freedoms review -- commissioned following the passage of marriage equality, and the attendant farrago about religious schools being defunded and compulsory Safe Schools -- has been leaked to Fairfax, after months of confidential government consultation.

The leak reveals fairly little and that which it does confirms what we already knew: the review reportedly recommends preserving religious freedom by extending discrimination, and is entirely unaffected by marriage law. Here's what we know so far: