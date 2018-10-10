Philip Ruddock's religious freedoms review -- commissioned following the passage of marriage equality, and the attendant farrago about religious schools being defunded and compulsory Safe Schools -- has been leaked to Fairfax, after months of confidential government consultation.
The leak reveals fairly little and that which it does confirms what we already knew: the review reportedly recommends preserving religious freedom by extending discrimination, and is entirely unaffected by marriage law. Here's what we know so far:
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.