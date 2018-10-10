The final episodes of Australian Survivor have managed to be a winner for Ten, against all odds.

Of 2018's warhorses, Australian Survivor has turned out to be the most successful.

It survived the implosion of Ten in mid to late 2017 as the series was being planned, it survived the new owners in CBS, and it battled through The Block on Nine to see its best ever ratings over the final few weeks. The winner’s announcement last night had 1.17 million viewers nationally, 877,000 in the metros and 297,000 in the regions. That's up 15% from the 1.01 million in 2017. The finale had 1.13 million (938,000 a year ago).