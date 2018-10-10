If either party ever thought they had this under control, they don’t anymore. This show will go on. And on.

In less than two weeks, the biggest show in town -- the Geoffrey Rush defamation hearing -- will have its premiere. It will star Oscar winner Rush, up-and-comer Eryn Jean Norvill and a host of supporting characters jetting in from all over the world.

The red carpet will be swapped out for the dinky conveyor belt which passes for security screening at the Federal Court, and any attempt at a standing ovation would qualify as contempt of court, but don’t think this isn’t entertainment all the same.