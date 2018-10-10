Crikey readers respond to the government's dismissal of the IPCC climate change report and the grip of the resource companies.

Readers have raised their voices about the IPCC report on averting catastrophic climate change, and Australia's response to it -- particularly its lack thereof, as Bernard Keane writes. There was debate about whether the blame of climate policy gridlock is due to Coalition governments or to our flawed political system itself, though one thing was clear: readers want change.

Klewso writes: How can we possibly hope to compete, against these big donor patrons and their vested interests, for the attention of our elected representatives, when all we do is pay our taxes, their wages and vote for them to be “our” representatives?