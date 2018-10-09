The oil-dependent country’s acquisition of ConocoPhillips’ 30% Greater Sunrise stake is seen as the final step in securing sovereignty. But is it worth the risk?

“Do they intend to drink oil?” asks Celestino Gusmão, of the young Timorese whose economic futures were recently shackled to Timor Sea resources. The coordinator of economic analysis institute La’o Hamutuk is critical of Timor-Leste’s surprise purchase of a stake in the Greater Sunrise oil and gas fields, and he's not the only one.

Last Monday's announcement that Timor-Leste had agreed to buy ConocoPhillips’ 30% Greater Sunrise share for $484 million in pursuit of its long-held onshore processing plan was initially met with praise in Dili, though opinion has since become more divided.