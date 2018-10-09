By abandoning an inquiry into road pricing, Scott Morrison is siding with wealthy drivers who can afford to opt out of the current fuel excise system.

Scott Morrison's big on cultivating the image of an ordinary bloke who'd prefer to be at the barbie or mowing the lawn and keeping out of trouble with the wife but mate, when it comes to transport policy, he's at one with the sneering, inner-city kombucha-sippers.

In 2016 Malcolm Turnbull took the unusual step for any Australian government of not rejecting road pricing out of hand. Instead, in the wake of an Infrastructure Australia report urging it, Turnbull and his cities minister Paul Fletcher decided they'd have an independent study done of road pricing, under which better options for charging motorists the costs of their infrastructure use, including congestion, would be considered.