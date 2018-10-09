The Australian's editor-in-chief Paul "Boris" Whittaker will take the helm at Sky News in a shuffle of News Corp's editors. Whittaker will replace Angelos Frangopoulos as CEO of Australian News Channel, who is moving to a similar role at Sky News Arabia.
Whittaker, who replaced Chris Mitchell in the top job at the Oz in 2015, will inherit a network -- now fully owned by News Corp -- that has been increasingly right-leaning in its "after dark" commentary, culminating in the disastrous interview with far-right nationalist Blair Cottrell earlier this year.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.