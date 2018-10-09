Whatever role he played in the toppling of Malcolm Turnbull, it is far from the first time Rupert Murdoch has been an active political force.

Over the past month, Australia has lost a prime minister and the ABC has lost its chair and managing director. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to know that one media organisation — led by one media mogul — was instrumental in fuelling and encouraging that turmoil. Today we continue a series looking at the shadow of fear that hovers permanently over Australian democracy.