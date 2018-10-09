Viktoria Marinova (found dead in Bulgaria) and Jamal Khashoggi (suspected dead in Turkey).
Two journalists have reportedly been murdered in particularly brutal circumstances over the past week, including one in his own country's consulate.
Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova has been murdered, while Turkish authorities investigate the disappearance of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Barbara Dreaver, Pacific correspondent for New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ, has been detained by police on Nauru while interviewing refugees settled on the island.
Scott Morrison continues ‘normal bloke’ media tour
The "make Scott Morrison relatable" media tour continues, with a series of friendly, soft-ball interviews.
Media Files: Graham Richardson anoints Mark Latham ‘king rat’
Richo called Latham a "king rat" for abandoning his party in a heated exchange on Sky News.
Phnom Penh Post hacking claims … Fairfax phones it in … Vale Tom Wolfe …
Phnom Penh Post has been used as an entrance point for Vietnamese state-linked hackers, according to a Cambodian human rights organisation. And other media tidbits of the day.
Media independence in Cambodia takes a nose dive ahead of elections
Major upheavals at Cambodia's Phnom Penh Post highlight a corrupt political and business landscape and a nose-dive for press freedom.
