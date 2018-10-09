I respect my colleague Trapeze Artist, as an athlete and as a horse. He is a good boy with fine strong teeth, but I disagree with his views on this Opera House controversy.

My name is Brave Smash, and I am a horse. As a horse I rarely get involved in the political discourse, because I believe that I can best serve my community by doing my very best to run as fast as I can and eat all my oats, leading by example rather than dictating to others. However, I feel compelled to write today in response to my colleague, Trapeze Artist, and his comments as reported on the front page of today’s Daily Telegraph.