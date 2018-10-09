Despite dragging behind the commercial channels and ABC, Ten will be happy with its Australian Survivor results.

Daylight savings didn’t impact The Block which had a solid 1.43 million national viewers for Nine, nor did it impact Australian Survivor which had an equally solid 1.03 million national audience. That should make Ten happy this morning. In fact that was an all time high for Australian Survivor. That’s even as Ten dipped to fourth overall and in the main channels behind the ABC’s strong Monday night news and current affairs line up. Still, Ten was competitive in the demos.

Seven's Emergency Call needs a visit of its own from the ratings emergency team, as its 795,000 viewership will barely keep it alive. 627,000 for Border Security is fewer than half what it was rating at its peak and tells us Australians aren’t all that fussed these days about the issue of border security.