Governments assume giving public spaces like the Opera House and Federation Square to commercial interests will not harm them. It will.

When the Sydney Opera House was first mooted on the old Sydney tram depot site (itself on the site of Bennelong’s camp), the city was fantastically corrupt. The cops ran Kings Cross, the gangs ran the unions which ran the wharves, the Liberal Party was raking in the cash from re-zonings, and on and on. The idea that the government was anything but a carve-up would have been greeted with derision.

But if you had said to anyone of the new Opera House -- as its concrete sails were going up, and after initial resistance to it had crumbled -- that one day it would serve as a giant billboard, they would have thought you were crazy. The profane game, the muck and violence, was everywhere. Why run it up the sides of this beautiful thing?