Why stop at the Sydney Opera House? From war memorials to cathedrals, all public spaces should and must be given over to advertising.

Much of the criticism of the proposal to advertise a horse race on the Opera House sails is misplaced. After all, there is no evidence that advertising would degrade the value of the Opera House; indeed, it is possible that regular and colourful displays of prominent brand names on the otherwise bland white sails of the building would enhance, rather than diminish, its tourist appeal.

That horse-racing is characterised by the torture and killing of horses, and gambling, is irrelevant -- surely no one would argue that some dead horses, or the lives of the tiny minority of gamblers unable to exercise restraint, are more important than the livelihoods of the tens of thousands of people and a $7 billion industry!